South Africa: Parents Blame Unqualified Teacher for Poor Results

Parents and teachers of learners at Middle Zolo High School in Nqamakhwe are desperately looking for another school for the grade 12 class.

Last year's Grade 12 class was sent, with the assistance of the Eastern Cape Department of Education, to a school in Cofimvaba. This happened after parents complained that Middle Zolo school's maths and physical science teacher was not qualified. The Department also said it would find places for grade 11 learners, but did not keep its promise.

In 2016 the matric pass rate was zero.

Parents say for the past ten years matric pass rates have been low because of the unqualified maths and science teacher. The Eastern Cape Department of Education has not yet replaced him.

In 2017, out of 13 grade 12 learners who were sent to Cofimvaba, only seven learners wrote all their subjects for matric. Five of the learners passed. Six learners wrote five subjects excluding physical science and maths.

A teacher who did not want to be named said the learners who had written physical science and maths had not done well.

"This is the 10th year the school has the problem of this unqualified teacher. Parents tried to fire him, begging the department to investigate the matter but nothing was done."

"We are facing a crisis here and we are not getting any help from our district," said the teacher.

This year the school has 16 grade 12 learners.

School governing body member Nokwakha Mafanya said parents were looking for another school. "What we are hoping for is to find a school early so that our learners can be able to catch up with other learners," said Mafanya.

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department had nearly finalised its investigation into the teacher. Last year Mtima confirmed that the teacher is unqualified and said the teacher has been given a prescribed period to improved his qualifications.

He said the department would look for another school for grade 12 learners.