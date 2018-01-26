26 January 2018

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Parents Blame Unqualified Teacher for Poor Results

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik

Parents and teachers of learners at Middle Zolo High School in Nqamakhwe are desperately looking for another school for the grade 12 class.

Last year's Grade 12 class was sent, with the assistance of the Eastern Cape Department of Education, to a school in Cofimvaba. This happened after parents complained that Middle Zolo school's maths and physical science teacher was not qualified. The Department also said it would find places for grade 11 learners, but did not keep its promise.

In 2016 the matric pass rate was zero.

Parents say for the past ten years matric pass rates have been low because of the unqualified maths and science teacher. The Eastern Cape Department of Education has not yet replaced him.

In 2017, out of 13 grade 12 learners who were sent to Cofimvaba, only seven learners wrote all their subjects for matric. Five of the learners passed. Six learners wrote five subjects excluding physical science and maths.

A teacher who did not want to be named said the learners who had written physical science and maths had not done well.

"This is the 10th year the school has the problem of this unqualified teacher. Parents tried to fire him, begging the department to investigate the matter but nothing was done."

"We are facing a crisis here and we are not getting any help from our district," said the teacher.

This year the school has 16 grade 12 learners.

School governing body member Nokwakha Mafanya said parents were looking for another school. "What we are hoping for is to find a school early so that our learners can be able to catch up with other learners," said Mafanya.

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department had nearly finalised its investigation into the teacher. Last year Mtima confirmed that the teacher is unqualified and said the teacher has been given a prescribed period to improved his qualifications.

He said the department would look for another school for grade 12 learners.

South Africa

How Cape Town Businesses Are Tightening the Taps

As the countdown to Cape Town's dreaded Day Zero continues, ratepayers are not the only ones forced to tighten their… Read more »

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Copyright © 2018 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.