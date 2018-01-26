Nigeria: We Will Defend Women, Children Against Killer Herdsmen - Female Lawyers

The International Federation of Women lawyers, FIDA Nigeria has urged the Nigerian government to defend the lives and properties of Nigerians against unsuspecting attacks by herdsmen.

In a statement on the recent killings in Benue state, the Federation said it was ready to use lawful means necessary to assist in ensuring a lasting solution to the menace of herdsmen attacks in the country.

FIDA in its statement signed by the association's national president and secretary general, Inime Aguma and Princess Frank-Chukwuani, respectively cited the effects of the killings on women and children and added that the menace has gone far too long.

The statement reads in part:

"FIDA Nigeria seeks to express her revulsion and grave sorrow at the activities of the Fulani herdsmen, particularly on the recent Benue killings which claimed numerous lives, loss of property and caused great harm to the people of Benue State, especially their women and children. Women and children are amongst the most vulnerable groups in society and in an insecure society, they are the ones who suffer most. They are the most easily targeted and the most gruesomely violated.

"While the herdsmen are of the opinion that they are within their rights to graze cattle on the lands within the Nigerian territory, they must also recognise that these lands are subject to laws which clearly define ownership rights. FIDA Nigeria therefore condemns these barbaric activities of the herdsmen in the strongest terms, for being cruel, inhuman, degrading and a violation of the fundamental human rights of the citizens of Benue State.

"While we recognise that Civil Societies and the State Government have made efforts to proffer solutions to the situation such as calls for anti-grazing laws, grazing curfews, ranching, colonies and so on, these killings are still on the rise and it is clear that no suitable solutions have been implemented. FIDA Nigeria therefore makes a direct call on the Federal Government to recognise that the onus falls on them to preserve and protect the rights and properties of its citizens at all times.

"Despite the focus on the recent Benue killings, it must be recognised that the herdsmen attacks have not been limited to Benue State alone, since 2012, we have persistently been daunted with reports of their activities in other states of the Federation which we strongly frown at. We can no longer sit back idly and wait for the Federal Government to decide when it is ready to act.

"FIDA Nigeria declares her preparedness within our mandate to support all legitimate efforts and to do everything within our power and the law to ensure the protection of the rights of women and children everywhere in our country Nigeria," the statement said.

There has been increased agitation for the prosecution of herdsmen suspected to have been involved in the killing of at least 73 persons in Benue State early this year.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also been urged to declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association as a terrorist organisation.

The association whose members include Fulani herdsmen have repeatedly demonstrated disapproval for the anti-grazing law which was implemented by the Benue State government.

Three states, namely Benue, Taraba and Ekiti states have so far implemented the law.