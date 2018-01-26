South Africa: Larry Nassar - the Abuse of Privilege and the Complicity of Silence

analysis

Larry Nassar has been punished for his crimes against young, female athletes. Athletes to whom he held a duty of care. While his list of offences might be extreme, they are not unique. Predators like Nassar exist everywhere. And more often than not, they remain protected.

"How do you sleep at night? You are the person they had to 'take the lead on athlete care'. I cringe to think your influence remains in the policies they (USA Gymnastics) claim will make athletes safe."

These were some of the most memorable words in Aly Raisman's testimony against Larry Nassar, the national team's disgraced former physician.

The Olympic gold medallist was one of more than 150 woman to testify against Nassar, who was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison.

Raisman's words catapulted the Nassar case into the public consciousness. Yet, it had started long before.

"After 16 months of near-silence from national news outlets, CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News had devoted fewer than 20 minutes total to the story in the four days prior to Raisman's statement, according to the watchdog organisation Media Matters," The Atlantic noted.

Before Raisman, there was Rachael Denhollander. In September 2016, she became the first woman to...