25 January 2018

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Midlands Murder Accused Farmer Denied Bail

Kwazulu — Natal MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Themba Mthembu, has welcomed the New Hanover Magistrate's Court decision to deny bail to a murder accused farmer, who shot and killed his former farm worker.

Local farmer Edward Phillip Solomon allegedly shot and killed his former farm worker, Mondli Lembede, during a funeral on his farm in Cramond in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands in December 2017.

This followed a fight between the two men.

Mthembu said the decision handed down by the court on Wednesday should convey a strong message to all other people who continue to marginalise and maltreat their farm workers and farm dwellers.

"The prevalent attacks on farm workers and farmers should be tackled without fear or favour. The department will forge ahead with its efforts to change the lives of farm workers and ensure that their living conditions are turned around for the better," Mthembu said.

He called on all farming communities in the province to maintain peace and harmony in order to foster a prosperous agricultural community based on the values of non-racial, non-sexist, and democratic society underpinned by human rights and freedom.

South Africa

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

