26 January 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Juniors Eye Medals At National Tourney in Dar

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — After days of preparations, the stage is now set for this year's National Junior Swimming Championship, which starts today at the Haven of Peace Academy (Hopac) pool.

The two-day championship will see 182 young swimmers from around the country battling it out for top honours in various styles, according to Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) secretary general, Inviolata Itatiro.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Inviolata named club that will field swimmers in the event as Bluefins, Taliss, Champions Rise, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club and hosts DSC, all of Dar es Salaam.

Also on the list are Zanzibar's Wahoo and Mwanza International School.

According to the DSC official, the swimmers will compete in the boys' and girls' 50m, 100m and 200m in butterfly, freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke.

They will also battle for titles in individual medley, relays as well as mixed relays.

She said that trophies and medals will be awarded to the top three swimmers in each age category.

