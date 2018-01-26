South Africa: Fundraising As a Facilitator of Philanthropy

analysis

The best fundraisers are intuitive, with a natural understanding that the building and maintenance of relationships with donors is critical to success and long-term support.

I recently received a copy of the Palgrave Handbook of Global Philanthropy edited by Professor Pamala Wiepking of Erasmus University, The Netherlands, and Professor Femida Handy of the University of Pennsylvania,US. This lengthy book focuses on philanthropy in 25 countries and one region (but omitting Africa other than Egypt).

Of interest to me in particular was one chapter on the "Practice and Organisation of Fundraising across Nations" which pointed out how much research is undertaken on philanthropists, and how little is focused on the askers, or the fundraisers, whose status in the continuum of funding from philanthropy to recipient organisations appears to be almost invisible.

The history of fundraising is linked to various faiths where money was raised for buildings such as churches or temples, but in the last few hundred years it has also been associated with universities, orphanages and health facilities. However, modern fundraising has become a profession and our philanthropic sector has made increasing demands relating to accountability, which often includes substantial documentation, the capacity not just to articulate a cause or...