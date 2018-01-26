26 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Epopua Set to Join Supersport

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Petros Kausiyo

Just when they thought they would have chief striker Christian Epoupa Ntouba available for the start for the new season, Dynamos may have to hunt for a replacement after it emerged that the big Cameroonian forward is set to join SuperSport United. Epoupa flew out of Harare on Wednesday night, with his trip coming as a culmination of talks between Dynamos and 2017 Confederation Cup finalists. The Pretoria club have been desperately looking for a goalscorer to come in as a direct replacement for big New Zealand international Jeremy Brockie, who crossed the floor to join their city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns two weeks ago. SuperSport also have the Zimbabwean quartet of assistant coach Kaitano Tembo, defender Onismor Bhasera and strikers Prince Dube and Kingston Nkatha.

While former Highlanders striker Dube is still to break into the SuperSport team, Bhasera and Nkatha have been regulars and are some of the experienced cast that coach Eric Tinkler has been relying on.

Tinkler has, however, bemoaned the lack of firepower in his attack which has now been crippled by Brockie's departure and the former Bafana Bafana midfielder on Monday told SuperSport TV that the search was on for a replacement striker. Epoupa might just be the man that Tinkler will sign and give the task of providing the goals for SuperSport.

Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera said they had to urgently secure a visa for Epoupa after a series of discussions between the Harare giants and the Pretoria outfit.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Meets IMF, World Bank Chiefs

President Mnangagwa yesterday held high-level meetings with top officials from the world's top multilateral financial… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.