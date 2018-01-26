Photo: New Zimbabwe

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai (file photo).

Unwell MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has reportedly been stopped from flying to Germany for further treatment after South African doctors who have been attending to him have said the long flight to the European country was not safe for his deteriorating condition.

Well-placed sources within the MDC-T told NewZimbabwe.com Thursday that the former Prime Minister's situation has gone dire hence the decision that he be flown to Europe.

"He was supposed to fly to Germany for further treatment but doctors said it was not safe for him to fly in his current condition," said a top party official close to the veteran opposition leader.

The source said the Tsvangirai family had considered taking him for further treatment overseas as his situation was becoming too desperate.

Since he came out public about suffering from colon cancer 2016, Tsvangirai has been frequenting the neighbouring country for routine treatment.

His busy treatment schedule has seen him withdraw from public life as he tries to recover from the ailment.

Tsvangirai left for treatment in South Africa a few days ago amid rumours some agitated party officials already seeing beyond his incumbency had besieged him demanding he handed over party leadership to one of his deputies, Nelson Chamisa.

Currently, co-Vice President Elias Mudzuri is acting President.

Before he left, the embattled MDC-T leader penned a New Year message to his followers in which he indicated it was time he handed over the reins to the "younger generation".

During a surprise visit to his home by President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently, Tsvangirai said he was well but was still undergoing treatment.

Mnangagwa pledged government was taking over his medical bills.

Tsvangirai's spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka could not be reached for comment on the latest information surrounding his boss's condition.

However, the last that was heard of the MDC-T leader's health progress was some three weeks ago when Mnangagwa visited him at his Highlands home.

"He is fine. He is recuperating very well and he says he will soon go back for further medical check-ups in South Africa," Mnangagwa later told the media.

But a Thursday death rumour around the popular politician was vehemently disputed by party loyalists.