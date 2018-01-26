26 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Journalism Is Not a Crime' - Sanef On Arrest of JMPD Officers for Journo's Death

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has expressed outrage and shock at the arrest of three Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers for the murder of journalist Godknows Nare.

Sanef said, although there was no evidence that Nare was shot because of his profession, journalists should be allowed to do their work without the fear of threats, intimidation or murder.

"Members of the media, and indeed all South Africans should also be able to trust law enforcement officials and not have to fear for their lives," said Sanef.

Nare was shot and killed near his home in Florida, Johannesburg in what was initially said to be a shootout with Metro police officers on April 17, 2017.

The three officers were arrested on Thursday, following an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigation which revealed that, "contrary to the version of the officers that they were shot at, they in fact killed Nare and staged the crime scene to cover their tracks," a statement released on Thursday read.

"This is a shocking and tragic turn of events and Sanef is outraged that the JMPD officers would allegedly be involved in Nare's murder."

The three are expected to appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of murder, assault and defeating the ends of justice.

