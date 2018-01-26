26 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zim VP Chiwenga 'Causes a Stir' in Parliament As He 'Threatens' Opposition Leader

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga reportedly left lawmakers from the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) outraged when he told the party's vice president Nelson Chamisa during a parliamentary session that the country would have been better off if he had not gone to the US and other places "campaigning for sanctions".

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the problem started after Chamisa asked about pensions for war veterans.

Chamisa reportedly said that all the countries in the world, except Zimbabwe, took care of their war veterans. He said that the Zimbabwean government seemed reluctant to "restore the legacy" of war veterans.

Chamisa said this was not inspiring for a government that had been in power for more than three decades and yet failed to acknowledge the importance of the country's freedom fighters.

Instead of responding directly to Chamisa's question, Chiwenga said: "I wish that all of you would have the same spirit in this august house and suspend going to America and other areas that you have been to [to ask for sanctions].

'An arrow shot is a fly which has gone'

This was in reference to a recent trip that was undertaken by a delegation from the MDC Alliance to urge US lawmakers to maintain the same policies against the southern African country's government, even after former president Robert Mugabe's ouster in November.

Chamisa, People's Democratic Party leader Tendai Biti and MDC president Welshman Ncube went to the US in December as part of a global campaign to exert international pressure on Mnangagwa for reforms.

The highly military decorated vice president's responce ignited chaos in the national assembly, as opposition lawmakers demanded that he withdrew his comments.

A NewsDay report said that opposition lawmakers shouted that the country was ruled by the ballot, with Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda threatening to chuck out some of them from the House.

MDC's parliamentary leader Innocent Gonese accused the vice president of "casting aspersion" on Chamisa's character and using un-parliamentary language.

The vice president later withdrew his statement but added more fire as he said: "Mr Speaker Sir, the matter is withdrawn but an arrow shot is a fly which has gone."

'I'm retrieving the arrow'

Chiwenga's response "attracted more interjections", with opposition legislators saying "this sounded like a threat".

"The duties of a VP are of a top job. The VP has withdrawn, but he said something else about an arrow," Chamisa was quoted as saying.

Chamisa also demanded to be accorded respect as a vice president of another party.

The fracas seemed subdued after parliamentary speaker Jacob Mudenda reprimanded Chiwenga for using threatening language.

Chiwenga later stood up and said: "I am retrieving the arrow" and order was subsequently restored.

Source: News24

South Africa

How Cape Town Businesses Are Tightening the Taps

As the countdown to Cape Town's dreaded Day Zero continues, ratepayers are not the only ones forced to tighten their… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.