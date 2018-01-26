Nigeria: NPFL - Enyimba Wins First Game of New Season

Enyimba came off the basement of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table thursday after they pipped visiting Nasarawa United 1-0 in a rescheduled tie in Calabar.

They are now 15th on the table with five points from four matches.

The Aba team lost 2-0 at Katsina United and drew with Lobi Stars and regional rivals Heartland.

Former Nigeria's Under-23 winger Stanley Dimgba was the match winner for the seven-time NPFL champions after 79 minutes.

'The People's Elephant' will feature in this year's CAF Confederation Cup after they were drawn bye in the preliminary rounds next month.

Plateau United and Akwa United on nine points from four matches are leading the log after winning their midweek matches on Wednesday.

Akwa United recorded a 2-1 away victory against Niger Tornadoes in Lokoja while Plateau hammered visiting El Kanemi 3-0 at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos.

Plateau's superior +5 goal difference as against Akwa United's +4 gives them the bragging right to stay at the top with Akwa second.

Kano Pillars and Lobi Stars who tie on seven points apiece are third and fourth on the log.

Meanwhile, Rangers International FC of Enugu has announced it's partnership with the management of a private company for the provision of free fitness training facilities for members of the team as the club challenges for laurels in the new season.

An official of the company firm based in the coal city, Stanley Odoh, said that his love for the success of the club but within and outside of the country inspired him to make the move.

"No doubt, Rangers is a big brand and it has been my desire to contribute in one way or another towards the good of the club hence, my resolve to make available facilities in the fitness centre to players of the club free of charge so that we can all celebrate at the end of the season," said the youthful chief executive of the company.

He said that two players were currently enjoying the services as they recover from their various injuries.

Earlier, the G.M/CEO of Rangers, Prince Davidson Owumi, revealed that the partnership has commenced and hope that his players will cash in on the fall out of the deal to ensure fitness at all times while thanking the CEO of the fitness centre for showing his support to the club.