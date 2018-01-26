26 January 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kigwangalla Orders Arrest of 'Poaching Kingpins'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sharon Sauwa and Louis Kolumbia

Dodoma/Dar es Salaam — Natural Resources and Tourism minister Hamis Kigwangalla yesterday gave the Police Force seven days to arrest four suspected poachers.

He threatened to report the matter to the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence and Security Forces, President John Magufuli, if the ultimatum is ignored. Dr Kigwangalla told a news conference in Dodoma that the Police Force was fully aware of the existence of the "criminal ring" but had been slow to act.

"The Police have information on people who planned the assassination of the anti-poaching campaigner from South Africa, Wayne Lotter," he said.

Mr Lotter, 51, who lived and worked in Tanzania for many years, was waylaid and shot by three gunmen in Dar es Salaam last August.

He worked with the National and Transnational Serious Crimes Investigation Unit (NTSCIU), which is credited with the arrest of several high-profile ivory traffickers in recent years.

Dr Kigwangalla said police arrested one of the alleged killers, but had done nothing about the four poaching kingpins who planned the assassination.

He added that he had personally communicated to the police over the issue, but nothing had been done.

"Upon expiry of the seven days, I will take the matter to the Commander-in-Chief for his intervention," Dr Kigwangalla said.

In another development, Dr Kigwangalla issued another seven-day ultimatum to directors of hunting companies and officials of the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) to report to a yet-to-be-named special task force for questioning.

He also directed that people who had invaded block number 4091 in Njiro, Arusha, submit their documents of occupancy to the Commissioner of Lands.

Dr Kigwangalla said the Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB), under Serengeti Safari Lodge, was the rightful owner of the block.

Tanzania

EU Commits to Facilitating Tanzania's Energy Strategy

A Delegation of the European Union (EU) has said it will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Energy in… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.