Nigeria: Investors Oversubscribe First FGN Bond for 2018

Abuja — Investors have oversubscribed the first Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bond auction conducted by the Debt Management Office (DMO) in 2018, demonstrating a continuing strong desire for government bonds.

The DMO had offered the bond, some maturing in July 2021 and others maturing in March 2027

The 14.50 per cent FGN July 2021 Bond was allotted at a rate of 13.3800 per cent, while the 16.2884 per cent FGN March 2027 Bond was allotted at 13.4910 per cent.

Both bonds were oversubscribed, with total subscriptions of N150 billion or 136 per cent.

However, the subscription level was higher for the 10-year benchmark bond, which indicates investors' preference for longer dated instruments.

The DMO allotted a total of N110 billion, which was the amount offered in its circular released ahead of the Auction.

While releasing its Issuance Calendar for Q1, 2018 recently, the DMO provided details of its auctions for the quarter.

It structured the auctions to ensure appropriate to provide long-term funds for the government for development purposes, without crowding out the private sector.