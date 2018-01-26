Zimbabwe: Musicians for Charity Concert

Several musicians are set to share the stage tomorrow at a fundraising concert themed "Save A Dream Campaign" at Long Cheng Plaza. The show that seeks to benefit orphans will feature Leonard Zhakata, Bethan Pasinawako, Tatenda Mahachi, Tembalami, Tapiwa Masara ,Kutenda Gabs and dance group Sesfikile among others performing.

The much anticipated show is hosted by Zadzisa Orphanage Trust in conjunction with Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC).

Mahachi who is still enjoying the success of his current single "Ndisiye" said performing at the concert meant a lot to him. "It is an honour for me to be part of this campaign because I am also an orphan who understands what these young people go through in life. It is my passion to help disadvantaged children.

"I am looking forward to have a great show as I get to mingle with my fans for the first time this year," he said. Nicole Zinyowera who is a trustee of Zadzisa Orphanage Trust said it was her vision to help young orphans below the age of 18 to realise their dreams in whichever way she can.

"This trust was established last year with the sole purpose of assisting young people who are orphans to realise and achieve their dreams in life. This is an ongoing campaign and proceeds from this show will be channelled towards school fees among other areas of interest and we already identified the beneficiaries," she said.

Event organiser JCMC spokesperson Tinashe Kitchen has urged people across the divide to support the event. "We decided to partner with Zinyowera because supporting and grooming talent in young people is one of our core values. If these young people are groomed and supported financially in whatever they are pursuing they can become stars.

"We urge all music fans to come in their numbers to make the event a success and tickets will be on sale at the venue," he said.