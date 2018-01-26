26 January 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Former Lagos Sports Commission Chairman, Deji Tnubu, Is Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

Immediate past Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Deji Tinubu is dead.

THISDAY learnt last night that Tinubu who is also a former board member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) slumped and died while playing football at the retreat organised for Lagos Commissioners and Special Advisers with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode present at the event in Epe.

Although no official statement from Lagos State as at press time last night, his family and associates in sports circle confirmed his death.

Sadly, Tinubu was certified healthy during the screening carried out before the start of the novelty game aimed at ensuring none of the government officials had such misfortune.

Until his death thursday, Tinubu was Gov Ambode's special adviser on commerce. He was moved from sports to commerce during the cabinet shake up carried out just recently.

Nigeria

'Niger Delta Militants' Protest in Ondo

A large number of youth claiming to be former armed militants in the Niger Delta area of Ondo State on Friday protested… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.