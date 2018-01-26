Nigeria: Former Lagos Sports Commission Chairman, Deji Tnubu, Is Dead

Immediate past Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Deji Tinubu is dead.

THISDAY learnt last night that Tinubu who is also a former board member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) slumped and died while playing football at the retreat organised for Lagos Commissioners and Special Advisers with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode present at the event in Epe.

Although no official statement from Lagos State as at press time last night, his family and associates in sports circle confirmed his death.

Sadly, Tinubu was certified healthy during the screening carried out before the start of the novelty game aimed at ensuring none of the government officials had such misfortune.

Until his death thursday, Tinubu was Gov Ambode's special adviser on commerce. He was moved from sports to commerce during the cabinet shake up carried out just recently.