Nigeria: Electricity - Customers Owe AEDC N50 Billion

Electricity customers in Niger region owe Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Limited N49.58 billion in the last three years, the Managing Director/CEO of the company, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, has said.

Speaking at a meeting with key stakeholders in the region, Mupwaya, acknowledged the desire of the people of Niger State to have significant improvement in power supply, but emphasized that such increase in electricity supply must be matched by an equal level of payment to ensure that the company is sustainable, so that it can keep the distribution stream alive.

In the face of the huge debt and to improve power supply to the region, the meeting, therefore, resolved to among others, set up of a joint Niger Stakeholders-AEDC Committee to develop a comprehensive mechanism that will ensure sustainable improvement of electricity supply across the state in line with the correspondent increase in the level of payment by both large and small user customers.

The AEDC CEO explained that since 2016 the company has been delivering 20% of the entire electricity allocated to it daily from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to Niger Region.

He regretted, however, that of the average N1.5 billion electricity supply bill delivered to the region monthly, only about N450 million is collected as revenue.

Engr. Mupwaya further explained that on a year-on-year basis, AEDC is incurring an average annual debt accumulation of N11.48 billion, stressing that the total debt being owed the company by both big and small customers in the region currently stands at N49.58 billion.

Welcoming the stakeholders to the meeting, Niger State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammad Ketso, who doubles as chairman of the council, said the current administration in the state is passionate about improving electricity, stressing that the people of Niger are also yearning for improvement in power supply and thus the necessity to convene the meeting to device a way forward.