25 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Says Trump's Golf Project Welcome in Zimbabwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Despite Donald Trump reportedly dismissing African nations as "shitholes", president Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday he would welcome the US president to build a golf course in his country.

"If President Trump came here today when I am still around I would... say: 'Oh, Mr President, Zimbabwe is open for business'," President Mnangagwa said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"I know Americans like to play golf - come and build golf courses... build hotels, I will give you incentives," he added. "We are open and we want to catch up with the rest of the region."

He was replying to a question about reported remarks by Trump earlier this month in which the US president allegedly complained about opening borders to immigrants from "shithole countries".

Mnangagwa took office in November after a shock military takeover led to the resignation of long-time president Robert Mugabe.

In his appearance at Davos, he promised to hold a fair vote and to accept the result if he loses.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Meets IMF, World Bank Chiefs

President Mnangagwa yesterday held high-level meetings with top officials from the world's top multilateral financial… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.