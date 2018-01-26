Despite Donald Trump reportedly dismissing African nations as "shitholes", president Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday he would welcome the US president to build a golf course in his country.

"If President Trump came here today when I am still around I would... say: 'Oh, Mr President, Zimbabwe is open for business'," President Mnangagwa said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"I know Americans like to play golf - come and build golf courses... build hotels, I will give you incentives," he added. "We are open and we want to catch up with the rest of the region."

He was replying to a question about reported remarks by Trump earlier this month in which the US president allegedly complained about opening borders to immigrants from "shithole countries".

Mnangagwa took office in November after a shock military takeover led to the resignation of long-time president Robert Mugabe.

In his appearance at Davos, he promised to hold a fair vote and to accept the result if he loses.