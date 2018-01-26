MDC-T Deputy President Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa was a weaker opponent than his predecessor, President Robert Mugabe and comes as a God given gift to the opposition that had struggled to dislodge the latter from power.

He was guest speaker during a panel discussion at SAPES Trust Thursday where he also vowed his party would block attempts by the new President to either bring forward or delay the 2018 elections.

The other panelists were People's Rainbow Coalition representative and former cabinet minister Godern Moyo, publisher and academic Ibbo Mandaza and rights activist Thoko Matshe.

They were discussing the topic, "Zimbabwe at crossroads; election or transitional government?"

In his comments, Mandaza was blunt in scolding the main opposition for running too fast to sanitise the "military coup" which ousted Mugabe in the vain hope some of its leaders would be co-opted into what was widely believed was to be a transitional government led by Mnangagwa.

Mandaza said the opposition was used during massive demonstrations that were in solidarity with the "coup" and later ditched by Mnangagwa as soon as he was ensconced at State House.

But Chamisa was quick to say the opposition participation in the activities that accompanied Mugabe's shock ouster were in fact their own celebration on the emergence of a weaker candidate than Mugabe.

"We make no apology for participating in the demonstrations. For us Mugabe was a very difficult opponent than ED," said the Kuwadzana MP.

"It's a strategic decision we made. As far as we are concerned, ED is a weaker candidate compared to Mugabe. Why is ED weaker, he is charisma free; why is ED weaker, he does not have grassroots support; why is ED weaker, he has no track record.

"His track record is a track record of defeat. Defeat even by junior people like (Blessing, former Kwekwe... MP) Chebundo.

"So for us in terms of confronting a political opponent we had to redefine the opponent and we wanted to help Zanu PF to give us a weaker opponent in ED... we still believe that ED is our next guest for defeat. We have no doubt about that."

Chamisa is widely expected to win the internal contest for party leader in the wake of incumbent leader Morgan Tsvangirai's near incapacitation due to continued illness.

He did not make comments on whether his own brand, should he also become party presidential candidate, will outshine that of Mnangagwa.

Speaking to the international media during the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe's harmonised elections would be earlier than July.

But Chamisa said constitutionally, the election was supposed to be held between the 22nd of July and the 22 of August this year.

He said Mnangagwa was hard-pressed to bring polls forward as an attempt to dissolve parliament earlier than due would also be disastrous.

Chamisa revealed there were also plans by Zanu PF to try to and lengthen the current Mnangagwa government through sponsoring a motion seeking to lengthen the current Mnangagwa tenure for different reasons but said his party will block that too.

"I am very aware being a very senior member within parliament that Zanu PF members are lobbying for an extension and introduction of a motion to try and extend the duration of Mr Mnangagwa's government ofcourse with other sweeteners and other trinkets and trappings that are being offered but we are not going to be takers to that kind of an offer," he said.

Chamisa said they have drawn up a list of demands for Mnangagwa to fulfill before the elections and would tie him down on the demands in keeping with his vows to deliver free and fair elections.

These, he said, shall involve calling on Defence Forces commander General Valerio Sibanda to make a public pledge the military will respect the will of the people whatever the outcome of the elections.