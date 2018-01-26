Minister of State for Manicaland province said it defies logic for black people who benefitted under the land reform programme to hold on to their land as trophies insisting that they should enter into partnership with those who have resources to unlock value in their properties.

Monica Mutsvangwa made these remarks while addressing party supporters at Mutare Hall recently.

"We should utilise our land to revive the economy. Do joint ventures when you have land. Don't just hold on to your land. You just retain ownership but work with others who have the capacity," she said.

Mutsvangwa said there were close to 7 000 hectares of land lying idle and there was need to fully utilise it to boost the economy.

"We need investors to come and revive our coffee and macadamia plantations," she said.

Following the ouster of President Robert Mugabe by the military under Operation Restore legacy in November last year, the new administration under the leadership of Emmerson Mnangagwa has shifted its approach on land matters allowing some former white commercial farmers to return to their properties.

The new government has also given green-light to black farmers to form synergies with the private sector under Private Public Partnerships (PPPs).

Mutsvangwa also told party supporters to gear up for the forthcoming elections, saying the "MDC is limping".

"We should take advantage of the opposition which is limping to tell our people the good of new political dispensation. We should also take advantage of mushrooming political parties which are using touts to mobilise their support," she said.