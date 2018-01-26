Zimbabwe: Unlicensed Car Crash Cop Flees From Hospital

An unlicensed police officer knocked down a pedestrian before he was involved in a horror crash with another car in Gwanda town on Wednesday evening leaving both cars complete write offs.

Constable Gondo was reportedly drunk and speeding in his new Honda Fit when he lost control of his vehicle before crushing into an oncoming Nissan Hard-body near Matopo Book Center.

Gondo, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious head injuries but fled from hospital and his whereabouts were unknown by the time of going to print.

"I heard the Honda Fit making an unusual sound and when l checked l saw it coming towards me; I threw my two year old son to the ground and l was hit on the leg," said Tholani Ndlovu from hospital.

The driver of the Nissan Hard-body was also injured and admitted at Gwanda hospital.

"I saw the Honda Fit approaching at a very high speed and the driver lost control after knocking down a pedestrian and crushed into the other car and then sprang into the air before it landed on its wheels, it was like l was watching a movie," said Timothy Ndlovu a security guard at a nearby shop.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, suggested Gondo was stressed ahead of the accident.

There was drama at the scene of the accident as members of the public felt the police wanted to cover up for one of their own.

The situation was worsened by a Chief Inspector Tshuma who tore a journalist's note book. Mthabisi Tshuma, an intern with the state-owned Chronicle, had been taking down notes from eye witnesses when Inspector Tshuma seized his notebook and tore it into shreds incensing members of the public who almost manhandled him.

"These police officers have become a law into themselves, they extort money from us and rush to buy cars without licenses, people are angry... ," said a taxi driver.

Gwanda police boss Superintendent Stephen Mutema was amongst the hundreds of people who flocked to the scene of accident.

A few years back another police officer, Sergeant Felix Matare, knocked down a five-year old child at Gwanda's Phakama Business Centre whilst driving without a license.