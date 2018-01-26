The military profession is a journey, which only the upright and those who abide by the regulations reach the destination, outgoing Commanding Officer of 1 Mechanised Battalion Lieutenant-Colonel Ernest Dube has said. Lt-Col Dube made the remarks during a handover-takeover ceremony held yesterday at 1 Mechanised Battalion when he was handing over command of 1 Mechanised Battalion to Lieutenant-Colonel Colleen Mafika.

Lt Col Dube, who is leaving to pursue further studies, applauded the Zimbabwe National Army for their outstanding discipline and commitment to work.

"Let me commend members of the army at 1 Mechanised Battalion for the period that we worked together. Indeed, we worked as a team and as I part with you, I feel as if I am parting with my spouse, and from the depth of my heart, I feel gratified to leave you today with my shoulders high," said Lt-Col Dube.

He urged members of the army to be vigilant and honour their superiors and abide by the regulations set out for them. In his acceptance remarks, incoming commanding officer Lieutenant-Colonel Colleen Mafika commended his predecessor and vowed to work harder and set a new record of achievement.

"I would like to acknowledge the hard work that was done by my predecessor to mould this fighting force into a homogeneous force capable of undertaking operations in any challenging environment. 1 Mechanised Battalion has an illustrious history dating back from its successes in Mozambique, Somalia, DRC and recently the Operation Restore Legacy, just to mention a few.

"I do not endeavour to distort this history, but I will rather add a new chapter to the already existing works. I will ride on the successes accomplished in order to set a new record of great achievement," said Lt-Col Mafika. Lt-Col Mafika urged members of the army to cooperate and support him for the unit to succeed.

"I accept the challenge of taking command of 1 Mechanised Battalion; together we shall train, together we shall fight and together we shall die for our motherland Zimbabwe. I am not here to change the wheel, but to adjust the nuts and improve the tread of the tyre," said Lt-Col Mafika.