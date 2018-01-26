Nigeria: Obasanjo's Statement Vindicated Us - Ann

One of the newly-registered political parties that hope to provide an alternative to both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), has said the controversial statement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo urging President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek reelection, is a vindication of its position on the politics of Nigeria.

Specifically, the new party, which got the nod of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) only last month, said it is being driven by the need to have a new coalition that will rescue the nation from the clutches of misrule and mediocrity in governance.

The party believed that the name, Coalition for Nigeria suggested by Obasanjo in his statement is synonymous with the name of the party, Alliance for New Nigeria. As a result, all well-meaning Nigerians should rally round ANN as the Third Force to save the country from decadent leadership.

According to the Interim National Chairman of the party, Dr. Jay Osi Samuels, "ANN came with a purpose to disrupt the Nigerian political space but the statement by Ex-President Obasanjo has actually acted as a catalyst towards achieving that aim.

"In our analysis of the political space, it became obvious that if things had continued without the emergence of a party like ANN and now the ex-president's letter, Nigeria would have been in dire straits in 2019 as the two currently dominant parties, APC and PDP have all but lost direction. This is an opportunity for all Nigerians irrespective of religion or tribe to be politically involved and play their role in the enthronement of good governance that is responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of the average Nigerian."

Samuels said the current situation and the preparations for next year's elections, provide a very rare opportunity for Nigerians to change the political narratives of the country by being part of the process to facilitate good leadership in governance.

In a statement made available to The Guardian yesterday, Samuels said, "Furthermore, this is an opportune moment to change the political narrative of the country by engineering a process that ensures that power is returned to the people as against the current process where the country is held hostage by a few individuals or godfathers that determine our collective destinies.

"When, by divine grace ANN is ushered into power, it will be very obvious that it was done by the people and such a government will be held accountable by the people. A government enthroned by the people is duty bound to be more responsive to the people otherwise it stands the risk of being voted out by the same people at the expiration of its tenure.

"That is why we call, again on every Nigerian to seize this opportunity and get involved in the process. If you are of voting age, get your PVC, if you have your PVC, get out and vote. Your PVC is your power."