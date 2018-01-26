26 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Air Peace Sets New Date for Freetown, Banjul, Dakar Launch

By Wole Oyebade

Nigeria's leading airline, Air Peace, has announced a new date, February 19, for the launch of its flights from Lagos to Freetown in Sierra Leone, Banjul in The Gambia and Dakar in Senegal.

The airline had fixed the launch of its flights to Freetown, Banjul and Dakar for December 15, 2017. The launch was, however, suspended at the last minute due to the industrial unrest by air traffic control (ATC) in Dakar.

The carrier had pledged to announce a new date for the launch when it was certain that the industrial action in Dakar, a critical connection in its route plan, had been fully resolved to avoid its guests being put through a strain.

Corporate Communications Manager of the airline, Chris Iwarah, said the routes were part of the second phase of the airline's expansion project on the West Coast of Africa and would bring its network to a total of 14 destinations.

Air Peace made its first scheduled commercial flight out of Nigeria from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos into the Kotoka International Airport, Accra-Ghana on February 16, 2017.

The airline plans to operate flights to five other regional routes as well as six international destinations comprising Dubai, London, Guangzhou-China, Houston, Mumbai and South Africa soon.

Air Peace, which recently embarked on a project to increase its fleet size to 24 aircraft, said its Freetown, Banjul and Dakar routes would be serviced by its Boeing 737 aircraft to guarantee the comfort of its guests.

