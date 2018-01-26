Namibia: Swapo Yet to Announce Candidates for Ncuncuni By-Election

Rundu — Swapo party in Kavango West Region is still to publicly announce candidates who will contest in the upcoming by-election scheduled for March 28 in Ncuncuni Constituency, says Swapo regional coordinator David Hipulwa.

"The party will be in position to identify candidates by next week. For now, we are allowing our people to participate in the supplementary registration. After 27 January, the programme will kick off," Hipulwa noted.

The scheduled by-election comes after the death of Rosa Kavara, the Swapo councillor for Ncuncuni Constituency who died on January 2.

According to the Regional Councils Act, if a vacancy occurs in a particular constituency office, the Electoral Commission is obligated in terms of the law to conduct a by-election in that particular constituency within 90 days from the date the vacancy occurred.

"The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) is at an advanced stage with regards to preparations and implementation of the election scheduled for the conduct of Ncuncuni Constituency by-election scheduled to take place on 28 March," ECN said in a statement issued last week by the Acting Chief Electoral Officer, Petrus Shaama.

Supplementary registration of voters started on Wednesday and is expected to end tomorrow. Selected venues for registration are open from 08h00 to 19h00 during this period.