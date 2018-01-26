Nigeria: Badminton Federation Camps 16 Players for Algeria International Tourney

The Nigeria Badminton Federation has says 16 players are presently in a training camp in Katsina ahead of the Africa International championship slated for Algeria from February 7 to 19.

According to the President of the Badminton Federation, Francis Orbih, the players are going through intensive training in the northern state to ensure Nigeria parades the best team at the championship.

He also added that Africa's number one ranked badminton female player, Adesokan Dorcas of Ogun State, who is among the 16 players camped in Katsina would be undergoing a training tour in Europe as part of the federations commitment to expose Nigeria players ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Orbih also said a Nigerian official, who will be officiating at the Algeria Championship would also be sponsored for foreign training to assist improve the standard of Nigeria umpires in the sport.

"The Badminton Confederation of Africa BCA has agreed to sponsor Dorcas for a training tour in Europe on a date yet to be decided. One umpire will also be sponsored by BCA for a workshop. He will also officiate at the Algeria International Circuit in February," he said.

The Badminton Federation also added that the body was leaving no stone unturned ahead of the Lagos International Badminton Classic billed for July.

The president declared that as part of measures to expose more Nigerian umpires with the latest technology in the sport, the Badminton Confederation of Africa is planning to organize a comprehensive workshop for umpires, which would be handled by a Badminton World Federation official.