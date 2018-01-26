26 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigerians Abroad Demand Proscription of Herders' Bodies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joke Falaju and Charles Akpeji

Abuja and Jalingo — Nigerians in the United States have enjoined the Federal Government to proscribe the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) and Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore for allegedly aiding terrorism.

They condemned the murderous activities of the herdsmen nationwide, just as they urged for their disarmament in the spirit of the nation's constitution.

In a statement by Prof. Joseph T. Zume after a peaceful march in Washington DC, the concerned citizens urged the government to also stop the inflow of herdsmen into the country.

The U.S.-based Nigerians said they were disturbed by the recent gory pictures showing the gruesome murder of innocent children, pregnant women as well as the aged and the disabled in Benue State.

They equally condemned the killings in Plateau, Taraba, Enugu, Adamawa, Imo, Delta and Zamfara states as well as Southern Kaduna, among others.

The citizens charged government to quell and prevent further attacks as well as compensate and resettle affected families nationwide.

The groups also stressed the need for government to promote ranching as a more sustainable solution to the herder-farmer crises across the federation. They noted that open grazing was unsustainable in the face of a fast-growing population and changing climatic conditions.

They called on the United States and the international community to engage the Buhari government over end to the killings in the country.

However, the Tiv from Taraba residing in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have asked government to strictly handle the security challenges besetting the state.

The appeal was contained in a statement yesterday issued by the president of Taraba Tiv Peoples Association Abuja (TATIPA), Chief Samuel Orhena.

Nigeria

'Niger Delta Militants' Protest in Ondo

A large number of youth claiming to be former armed militants in the Niger Delta area of Ondo State on Friday protested… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.