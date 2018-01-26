South Africa's Blitzbok sevens side opened the defence of their HSBC Sydney Sevens title with a walk in the Allianz Park on Friday.

Celebrating his 50th World Sevens Series tournament, Philip Snyman skippered the side to a 50-0 thrashing of Papua New Guinea.

There were three tries in the first half and five in the second as the Blitzboks barely broke a sweat in their only Pool C match of the day.

There was nearly early celebration for Snyman as he was held up over the line two minutes into the game but the floodgates were soon to open as Rosko Specman went over from the resultant move.

Two tries to Ruhan Nel wrapped up the first half scoring and the Blitzboks went into the break 21-0 up.

Speedster Seabelo Senatla got his scoring up and running with a clear run in from the 22m within 40sec of the restart.

It was SA's highest try-scorer's 204th try of his dazzling career.

New boy Stedman Gans crossed for his first try of the Series before Specman completed his hat trick with just over two minutes to play.

After the final hooter had sounded 'veteran' Cecil Africa went over for his 161st series and his conversion saw the Blitzboks reaching the half-century mark.

On Saturday they'll play Spain (6.03am SA time) and England (9.14am).