26 January 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Weah Issues Another Directive

Tagged:

Related Topics

Four days after his inauguration, President George Manneh Weah has issued a directive to all Autonomous Agencies and Public Corporations of the government.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, which takes immediate effect, all Autonomous Agencies and Public Corporations are authorized to expend a cumulative amount of not more than US$3,000 for operational expenses.

President Weah said any amount above the US$3,000 threshold must seek approval from his office.

Accordingly, the Executive Mansion statement indicated that Human Resource Managers and all relevant signatories of the various autonomous agencies and Public Corporations of Government are further authorized to pay legitimate salaries and other benefits to their employees.

Liberia

Protocol Poorly Handled At Weah's Inauguration

Other things reportedly went well as planned for Monday, January 22 inauguration of President George Weah, but the… Read more »

Read the original article on NEWS.

Copyright © 2018 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.