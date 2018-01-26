Liberia: Weah Issues Another Directive

Four days after his inauguration, President George Manneh Weah has issued a directive to all Autonomous Agencies and Public Corporations of the government.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, which takes immediate effect, all Autonomous Agencies and Public Corporations are authorized to expend a cumulative amount of not more than US$3,000 for operational expenses.

President Weah said any amount above the US$3,000 threshold must seek approval from his office.

Accordingly, the Executive Mansion statement indicated that Human Resource Managers and all relevant signatories of the various autonomous agencies and Public Corporations of Government are further authorized to pay legitimate salaries and other benefits to their employees.