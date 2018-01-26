Liberia's Health Sector Is Challenged

Montserrado County District #13 Rep. Saah Joseph says the country's health sector is seriously challenged and needs to be more proactive in responding to common sicknesses and diseases.

However, he said the CDC-led government will make significant impact in the country's health sector during its administration.

Rep. Joseph said the CDC government will fund the health sector 75% to 80%, while partners will do the 25% to 20%.

Rep. Joseph said it is unacceptable to see nurses at the Margibi County Hospital using plastic as gloves, noting that this must stop.

Rep. Joseph made the statement Thursday when he was appointed Chairman for the House Committee on Health by Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

He said his committee will work in the best interest of the citizens to implement the pro-poor policy of the CDC government.

The lawmaker said his committee will take a tour in the various counties to understand the health needs of the people.

At the same time, Rep. Joseph said his committee will look at value for money, stressing the needs to thoroughly look at workers' salaries.

He promised to provide assorted medical supply to various health facilities across the country.