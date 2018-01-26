26 January 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia's Health Sector Is Challenged

Tagged:

Related Topics

By A. Omaska Jallah

Montserrado County District #13 Rep. Saah Joseph says the country's health sector is seriously challenged and needs to be more proactive in responding to common sicknesses and diseases.

However, he said the CDC-led government will make significant impact in the country's health sector during its administration.

Rep. Joseph said the CDC government will fund the health sector 75% to 80%, while partners will do the 25% to 20%.

Rep. Joseph said it is unacceptable to see nurses at the Margibi County Hospital using plastic as gloves, noting that this must stop.

Rep. Joseph made the statement Thursday when he was appointed Chairman for the House Committee on Health by Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

He said his committee will work in the best interest of the citizens to implement the pro-poor policy of the CDC government.

The lawmaker said his committee will take a tour in the various counties to understand the health needs of the people.

At the same time, Rep. Joseph said his committee will look at value for money, stressing the needs to thoroughly look at workers' salaries.

He promised to provide assorted medical supply to various health facilities across the country.

Liberia

Protocol Poorly Handled At Weah's Inauguration

Other things reportedly went well as planned for Monday, January 22 inauguration of President George Weah, but the… Read more »

Read the original article on NEWS.

Copyright © 2018 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.