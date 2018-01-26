Liberia: LEC Signs Contract With ESB International

In late 2017, the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) announced a Management Services Contract (MSC) with ESB International, a release from the Corporation said.

This constitutes the successful conclusion of a two-year process that began in October 2016 with the ratification of the US$257 million grant to the Government of Liberia by the United States Government through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

The release said in addition to the Government of Liberia, the United States, Norway, Germany, Japan, the European Union, the World Bank, USAID and the African Development Bank, that are all major contributors to Liberia's energy sector, sit on a High Level Steering Group (HLSG) run by the LEC Board and were regularly updated during the procurement process and final selection ESB International as the new LEC Management Service Contractor.

ESB International is wholly owned by the Irish National Electrical Utility, ESB, and is a leading engineering and management consultancy firm to the global utility sector.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ESB International has four decades of experience, having worked in 120 countries around the globe with projects implemented in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia.

The release said contrary to a recently published newspaper article, ESB International (ESBI) is currently working for the Electricity Corporation of Ghana, the Ghanaian national power utility, in an engineering advisory and management consultancy role.

The MCC funded LEC MSC defines roles for the MSC at senior and middle management levels in LEC. These roles were selected by the LEC Board in conjunction with the Government of Liberia.

Under the terms of the agreement, the LEC MSC will be evaluated on four key performance indicators including an increase of new connections; a reduction of aggregate technical and commercial losses; a reduction of operational expenditure against KWh hour sold (Tariff reduction) and a reduction of system interruptions (SAIDI).

The release further said ESBI will also be responsible for several key deliverables including building the capacity of local Liberian managers and staff through a structured and comprehensive training and development program (that will take place both in Liberia and Europe), that will ensure the creation of a succession management resource pool, among others.

The release said the selection of this counterpart team on merit is core to LEC's succession plan to ensure the sustainability and ongoing viability of all LEC's business operations in the best interests of the Government of Liberia and the ordinary people of Liberia.

The release said the contract is funded through a grant from the Millennium Challenge Corporation and is for a period of three years with the possibility of renewal, by the Government of Liberia, for a further two years based on the requirement and ESBI's performance.

The LEC Board of Directors will provide oversight supervision of the MSC throughout its lifespan.

In addition, the release said an independent Contract Monitoring Consultant (CMC) will also monitor the MSC and review all reports and performance.