Liberia: Findley, Others Confirmed

The Liberian Senate has confirmed the first set of officials nominated by President George M. Weah, a day after they appeared before that body.

Those confirmed are Gbezohngar Findley, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nathaniel McGill, Minister of States for Affairs and Samuel Tweh, Minister of Finance and Development Planning.

Findley and others appeared before the Senate's appropriate committees on Wednesday to justify why they should be preferred for their respective positions.

In their reports Thursday, the Senate's committees on Foreign Affairs, Executive and Ways, Means and Development Planning told plenary to confirm the three nominees because they have the requisite qualifications.

The committees said after reviewing the nominees' educational credentials, coupled with their plans to push the government's agenda, they are best suited for the positions.

The committees further said the officials' justifications at the hearing are in line with the government's pro-poor governance in the interest of the country and its people.

In their testimonies, the three presidential nominees promised to use their qualifications to support the new government's agenda.

Mr. Findley said he will prioritize economic diplomacy to attract donor funding for the country, given the current state of the country's economy.

He also promised to run a Ministry that will be sensitive to the needs of the citizens.

For Samuel Tweh, he said he would focus on encouraging the government on the importance of supporting domestic mobilization.

He said Liberia as a country with huge international debt burden, needs to focus on mobilizing domestically.

As for McGill, he promised to protect the office of the President and prevent gossips from the presidency.