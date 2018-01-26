Nigeria: NSCDC Officers Protest Against Promotion of 3, 983 Personnel

Abuja — Senior officers of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have protested against what they described as selective promotion in the just concluded promotion exercise by the corps.

The protesting office yesterday, stormed the Ministry of Interior to register their grievances to the Minister, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd) over the exclusion of their names on the list of the newly promoted 3,983 personnel.

Reacting to the protest, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, said the corps only made available names of those qualified for the examination and the enabling environment for the conduct, therefore, the idea of selective promotion as speculated never occurred.

He expressed shock and disappointment at the senior officers for protesting.

He said as a para-military organization, "our watchword focuses on order and discipline."

The corps helmsman noted that it is wrong for officers to storm the Ministry of Interior and board to protest as there are laid down procedures for them to express and channel their grievances.

According to him: "Before people should react to issues, they should first understand the issues well.

"The examinations were conducted for Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services personnel at the same time and the promotion lists released simultaneously."

According to him, the Public Service Rule (PSR), was the parameter used to execute all that concerns the promotion exams noting that examination is only one aspect of the criteria; while vacancies and the application of quota system as a requirement by the Federal Character Commission its applied.

He stressed that the examination results released was for all the four services and apart from the corps, no other services stormed the board to protest because they know the implication that promotion examination does not mean every personnel must be promoted at the same time.

However, as a father, the Commandant General has sent words to placate his aggrieved officers and men, disclosing that the Minister of Interior has approved that NSCDC write another promotion exam before April 30, 2018. He is calling for calm promising that the concerns of officers and men will be addressed. He assured that other good packages meant for them will be released shortly.

The NSCDC boss further admonished that in line with the present administration's stance on stamping out corruption, that the corps will not do anything contrary.

He emphasized that his administration is not partial, as, "we all are one Nigeria and we will remain so irrespective of religion and tribe."

The CG reiterated that he would use his good office to ensure that officers get what is due to them.