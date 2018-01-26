Nigeria: Union Bank Gets Award

The International Finance Magazine (IFM) Awards, reckoned with for fineness within the international banking industry, has awarded Union Bank, one of Nigeria's longest serving financial institutions, 'The Fastest Growing Retail Bank, Nigeria in its 2017 award edition.

The award, which shines the spotlight on organisations, and individuals, who make contributions that raise the bar in the financial industry, was presented at the IFM Award ceremony, which took place recently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Award recipients were selected from a combination of reader nominations, and expert analysis, which ensures a fair process that is not influenced by reputation or newsworthiness but rather by findings from meticulous research and analysis.

Head Retail Banking, Union Bank, Carlos Wanderley, commenting on the award noted that the bank will continue to partner with their customers to support their personal and business ambitions and provide them with customer-driven solutions and exceptional fit-for-purpose banking services always.

Wanderley said: "We are proud to receive this award, which is a recognition of our commitment and efforts to build a truly customer-centric bank. We place strong emphasis on innovation, quality customer service and continuous process improvement which has resulted in steady, organic growth across the Bank."

Union Bank has earned several awards including the "Brand Evolution" and "Iconic Brand of the Year" awards in the 2017 Marketing World Awards.

Considered a trusted financial partner for Nigerians with over 100 years heritage of reliable banking services in the country, the number of customers on the bank's online and mobile banking platforms doubled, as it recently upgraded its digital banking platforms - UnionMobile, and UnionOnline.

It has also introduced the USSD code *826# which has received a very positive response from customers and the general public.

The Bank's innovative savings products such as UnionKorrect, UnionGoal, and UnionFuture have reintroduced the saving culture to Nigerians nationwide, helping them achieve their set goals while they stand a chance to win attractive prizes, which has endeared the bank to its customers.