Nigeria: Govt to Partner Computer Manufacturers On Repairs

Ministry of Communication in collaboration with Certified Computer Manufacturers of Nigeria is proposing to establish System Repairs and Service Centre to repair locally made computers in the ministry.

The centre will later be set up in other Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), according to Pauline Sule, director of Press in the ministry, Pauline Sule.

Sule, said that Alhaji Abdullahi Mashi, permanent secretary of the ministry disclosed this when he received Certified Computer Manufacturers of Nigeria in his office recently.

Mashi said the ministry was discussing with CCMON on the initiative to set up a Service and Repair Centre for locally made computers for the ministry.

He said that the synergy was necessary following the Executive Order No 003 issued by the Federal Government for Ministry Departments and Agencies to patronise products and services of Original Equipment Manufacturer.

He said that the synergy was also one of the resolutions adopted at the just concluded National Council on Communication Technology in November, 2017 in Katsina.