Liberia: Rep. Koon Reconciliation Tourney Begins Today

A one-day sports tournament, dubbed Montserrado County District #11 Reconciliatory Sports Tournament, is expected to begin today (January 26) at the Barnersville sports pitch among four townships.

According to the organizer, a Reconciliatory Jamboree Committee is responsible for overseeing the tournament to involve Gardnersville, Barnersville, Diggsville and Caldwell to play football and kickball, beginning at 10 a.m.

Four kickball teams and four football teams will lock horns with each other for cash prizes.

The chairman of the tournament, Tarely Toryor, told the Daily Observer yesterday that the games will allow citizens to interact with each other irrespective of political affiliation.

"After the one-day football and kickball games, on Saturday, January 27, there will be a reconciliation intercessory service at the New Life Ministry, to be followed by live performances from stars and reading of a reassurance statement from Rep. Koon," Toryor said.

"The Reconciliatory Jamboree Committee is powered by the office of the Representative of District # 11 Montserrado County. It's important that after these elections, as one people of our district, we deactivate all political and campaign activities and join hands together in moving the district forward," he said.

Former Deputy Speaker Hans Barchue, Rep. Rustonlyn Dennis, Rep. Francis Dopoh and Rep. Jay Nagbe Sloh are among others who are expected to join Rep. Nagbe at Saturday's program.

Also, all the representative contestants in the October 10 elections, including Siah Tandanpolie, L. Gould have also been invited to attend the program.

Meanwhile, Rep. Koon has honored his campaign promises with the payment of the tuition of 73 needy students, in the amount of L$382,520, through the 'Hon. Richard N. Koon Scholarship Program.'

The students attend 18 private schools and three public schools, including Noah's Ark, Grace Baptist, Konuwah High, Bishop Tue, Wes Foundation, E.J. Goodridge, Upper Caldwell Public Schools among others.

Student Majay Kromah thanked the Montserrado County lawmaker and described him as 'caring' for settling their tuition obligations.

Principal Kollie Jallah said: "We are extremely happy for accepting the fees of 25 students; we hope during the next academic school year, the scholarship would double or triple."

Pep. Koon earned a Master's degree in Accounting from Cuttington University Graduate School and is a prospective graduate from the Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, where he is reading for another Master's, with an emphasis in Accounting, as well as a CPA candidate at Nicole, South Dakota, USA.