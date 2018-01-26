Liberia: Man Murders Partner By Setting Her Ablaze

A 36 year-old man identified as Cyrus K. Paye, reportedly set his partner, Etta Paye, on fire leading to her death in the Mount Barclay community, outside Monrovia, police reports revealed.

According to the report, defendant Paye on December 29, 2017 poured gasoline on the victim and set her and their home ablaze.

Paye, who was arrested in Ganta, Nimba County on January 1, 2018 while on his way to neighboring Guinea, has been detained and charged with murder and arson.

The police report said on December 28, 2017 at about 2 a.m., while Paye and the victim were in their bedroom, the suspect woke her up from sleep after he had poured the gasoline and lit a match, setting her on fire.

He fled the room and made his way to the living room, the report said.

"She came screaming from the bedroom into the living room with the fire blazing all over her body," the police report stated.

The suspect and Etta got intimate in 2013, according to police investigation. "Paye was married and decided to leave his matrimonial home at the Red Hill Field community, and move to a three bedroom house he and the victim had newly built at Mount Barclay New Town community," police investigation revealed.

Etta moved into her new 'home' with Paye along with her 14 year-old son and 15 year -old niece, the report indicated.

For the past six months, the investigation revealed, the couple had been living together peacefully until recently some misunderstanding developed between them. The relationship got sour to the extent that the victim decided to quit. However, the fateful event occurred before the victim could sever the relationship.