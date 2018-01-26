Uganda: LRA Celebrates International Customs Day

The Liberia Revenue Authority or LRA will this Friday, January 26, join 181 other World Customs Organization (WCO) member countries globally to observe International Customs Day.

According to a press release, the celebration will mark the 66th observance of the day, with this year's celebration being held under the theme: "A Secure Business Environment for Economic Development."

In Monrovia, the LRA with stage a major parade and hold an indoor program at the City Hall of Monrovia, while smaller events will take place at border towns in the counties.

The parade will stretch from the B.W. Harris Episcopal High School on Broad Street in Monrovia to the City Hall of Monrovia after which prizes will be awarded to the Best Dressed Agency, Most Disciplined Parade Team and the Best Parade Team, respectively, the release says.

The Liberia Sea Port Police, Liberia Immigration Service, Liberia National Fire Service, Liberia National Police, Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency, as well as the Ministries of State for Presidential Affairs, Commerce & Industry, and Finance & Development Planning, among others, will grace and participate in the occasion.

The LRA has also invited the business community as well as international partners including the EU, African Development Bank and USAID to participate.

The International Customs Day, which is held annually, recognizes the role of customs officials and agencies in maintaining border security. It focuses on working conditions and challenges that customs officers face in their jobs.

Discussions at the event will focus on improving collaboration among border actors and at the same time strengthening partnership with the business community in facilitating cross-border trade and enhancing domestic resource mobilization, the release concludes.