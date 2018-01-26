Libya: Weah Urges Prompt Action Against Libya Slavery

Liberia's President George Manneh Weah has told African Ambassador of the urgency to take a prompt action against human trafficking and slavery that is said to be taking place in the north African State of Libya.

An Executive Mansion release issued in Monrovia Thursday evening, 25 January says Mr. Weah made the call when he received 13 African diplomats accredited near Monrovia at his temporary office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Liberian leader used the occasion to draw the 13 African diplomats' attention to the issues of human trafficking and slavery currently taking place in the North African State of Libya and called for prompt solution," the Executive Mansion says.

He then assured the diplomats of his administration's commitment in working with all countries on the African continent through regional groups including the Mano River Union, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU).

His commitment came when he received in audience 13 African Diplomats who had gone to pay courtesy call on the Liberia leader. The African diplomats were led by Guinean Ambassador and Doyen of the Diplomatic and Counselor Corps Abdoulaye Dore. The African diplomats congratulated President Weah for his election and subsequent inauguration on Monday, January 22, 2018.

President Weah commended them for the visit and thanked them for working with Liberia towards the conduct of peaceful, free and credible democratic elections.

President Weah expressed his administration's commitment to working with the African diplomats representing their various countries in Liberia with a view to fostering stronger ties based on mutual respect.