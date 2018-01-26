26 January 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Weah Cuts Govt Spending

President Gorege Manneh Weah has taken his first major policy decision authorizing government spending but drastically cutting down such spending.

Days leading to her departure former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf issued a directive suspending government spending by autonomous agencies and public corporations. The measures saw banks rejecting government issued checks to vendors.

On Thursday President Weah issued a countered directive authorizing all autonomous agencies and public corporations of the government to expend a cumulative amount of not more than USD $3,000 for operational expenses.

The directive furthered: "Any amount above the $3,000 USD threshold must seek approval from the Office of the President."An Executive Mansion release said per the directive, the HR Manager and all relevant signatories of the various autonomous agencies and public corporations of government are further authorized to pay all legitimate salaries and other benefits to their employees.

