Liberia: Govt Will Prioritize Health

Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC's) Montserrado County District #13 Representative Saah Joseph says health will be a major priority in the CDC government.

Following his appointment as chairman on Health by House Speaker Dr. Bholaf Chambers on Thursday, 25 January, Rep. Joseph told journalists on Thursday at the Capitol that the health sector here is very challenged. He ensures that as member of the winning party, CDC will work to make sure that health care services are provided to the people.

The lawmaker who is called "Ebola Hero" due to his intervention during the Ebola crisis here, assures Liberians that in his new portfolio as House Committee Chairman on Health, he will bring lots of changes in the health sector so that the people can feel the presence of the CDC government.

He told journalists Thursday at the Capitol that what they need now is to sit with their partners and discuss with them and see how best they can reform the health system. Rep. Joseph says their goal as a committee is to work with national government to tell the international partners what they need.

He has extended thanks to Speaker Chambers and members of the 54th Legislature for the confidence they put in him by appointing him to chair the health standing committee.

Regarding the new outbreak of disease in the country called "Be Serious," Rep. Joseph says his committee has communicated with its partners to bring in some medication in the country and that they are going to work with the Ministry of Health and the government to bring the sickness to an end.