26 January 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Energy Minister Directs TPA to Speed Up Installation of Flow Meters

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Sembony Thecitizentz

Energy minister Dr Merdard Kalemani on Friday January 26 directed the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to complete the installation of flow meters to determine the actual amount of oil that was being offloaded.

Dr Kalemani said the installation of the flow meters would also enable TPA to conduct the correct assessment of taxes due to be collected on imported oil.

Speaking after an inspection to assess the progress of flow meter installation at Raskazone, in Tanga, Dr Kalemani said it was important for the government to be in full control of how oil is being imported by private companies.

Currently, he noted, the oil is imported by Gulf Bulk Petroleum Company (GBP) and transported to centers owned by private individuals.

According the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Amour Ali, the storage capacity of the company has increased to122.6 million liters and is expected to double to 300 million litres after expansion of the second phase is completed.

Dr Keleman commended the company but he insisted the government must verify the actual amount of imported fuel in order to get the right taxes.

The Minister also has called on GBP to speed up the installation pipes for offloading oil into Lorries to cut the time used for loading.

He gave the company until the end of February to finish the installation process so that work can start on March.

Earlier Amour told the minister that work to install the three pipes was scheduled to be completed in April this year.

Tanzania

EU Commits to Facilitating Tanzania's Energy Strategy

A Delegation of the European Union (EU) has said it will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Energy in… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.