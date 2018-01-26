Zimbabwe: Lawyer Seeks Decree of Divorce

A Harare lawyer Mr Graciano Chapupu Manyurureni is seeking a decree of divorce against his wife of 23 years citing verbal abuse as the major cause for breakdown of their marriage. Mr Manyurureni, a senior partner at Manyurureni & Company Legal Practitioners, says he suffered verbal abuse for years at the hands of Mrs Ancicalia Manyurureni (nee Mupereri) and that the couple always quarrelled over petty issues.

The woman also works at Manyurureni & Company as an office administrator. The parties, according to the plaintiff's declaration, had lost love and affection for each other and that divorce was the best way to go. The couple married on December 24, 1995 and their union was solemnised at the Harare Magistrate's Court under Chapter 5:11 of the Marriages Act.

The union was blessed with four children, Michelle (22), Graciano Tinotenda (15), Craig Tinaishe (12) and Ryan Takudzwa (9). In the divorce papers, Manyurureni said the marriage had collapsed completely and there was no hope for a settlement as Ancicalia was abusing him verbally.

"The marriage has irretrievably broken down due to the following reasons:

1. The parties have lost love and affection for one another and are going about their day to day business without consulting one another.

2. Further Defendant (Ancicalia Manyurureni) verbally abuses the Plaintiff and the parties quarrel over petty issues," read part of the papers. +