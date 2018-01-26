Tanzania: Tido Mhando Arraigned Over Economic Sabotage

Dar es Salaam — Former Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) director general Tido Mhando has been arraigned.
He appeared on Friday, January 26, at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court facing economic sabotage charges.
Mr Mhando, who is currently Azam Media Limited's Uhai Productions editor, is facing four counts of abuse office and the fifth being of occasioning a loss of Sh887 million to the government when he was heading TBC.
The veteran journalist arrived at the court in Dar es Salaam at 11:22am.