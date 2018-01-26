26 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: SA Tycoon Eyes Zim Prospects

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

South African multi-millionaire Mr Robert Gumede, who is currently scouting for local investment opportunities, is expected to be back in the country next week. In an interview yesterday, Guma Group business development executive Mr Emmanuel Charumbira said the businessman was upbeat about the prospects of local investment.

"He (Mr Gumede) is extremely excited and at the moment, he is currently very busy with engagements in Davos, Switzerland. We will be together with him (in the country) towards the end of next week as a follow up," he said.

The serial investor is understood to have interests in infrastructure development, energy, health services, tourism and financial services.

On Wednesday, the director of a local company, Brookes Enterprises, Mr Samson Paul, who is also a Guma Group representative in the country, said Mr Gumede was already in the process of mobilising more South African institutions to invest in Zimbabwe.

During his recent visit to Zimbabwe, Mr Gumede met with Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

Mr Gumede is the current co-chair of the SA-Russia Business Council, and was also co-chair of the Brics Business Forum in China in 2011. Further, he is a member of the African China Trade and Infrastructure Development Forum, with global experience in infrastructure development.

Zimbabwe, which is under a new political dispensation, is currently on a charm offensive to attract foreign direct investment into the country.

