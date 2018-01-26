South Africa: Kohli Breaks Indian Record At Wanderers

Virat Kohli has now scored more runs than any other Indian Test captain.

The 29-year-old achieved the milestone while batting in the second innings of the third Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Friday.

He overtakes MS Dhoni's record of 3 454 runs as Indian skipper.

The difference is that, while it took Dhoni 96 Test innings to achieve that milestone, it has taken Kohli just 57 to surpass it.

On a wicket that a number of players in this Test have described as the toughest they have ever played on, Kohli has been superb.

His knock of 54 in the first innings helped India reach 187 all out while he was out for 41 to an unplayable delivery from Kagiso Rabada in the second innings.

Kohli arrived in South Africa at the end of 2017 desperate to be the first Indian captain to ever win a Test series in the country.

2-0 down with the Wanderers Twst currently in the balance, that will not happen.

Still, Kohli can leave South Africa with his head held high regardless of what happens from here.

His 153 in the first innings of the second Test in Centurion was the only reason the Indians were in that game for as long as they were, while both of his innings on an impossible Wanderers strip have illustrated why he is considered one of the best batsmen of his generation.

Kohli finishes the series with 286 runs at an average of 47.66.

Source: Sport24