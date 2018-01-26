Mauritius: Prime Minister Inaugurates New Third Lane to Grand Bassin

press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth inaugurated yesterday a third lane to Grand Bassin along B88 Road from Gouly to Bois Cheri in the presence of the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, and other eminent personalities. The third lane aims at ensuring better traffic fluidity in the area.

The project, which kicked off in April 2017, costed Rs 65.7 million. Works comprised, among others, the widening of the original road alignment over 2.4 km from six metres to 12.5 metres; the widening of Ruisseau Marron Bridge and Rivière des Anguilles Bridge; the replacement of a sharp bend of 90° by a new road over 250 m; and the provision of foot paths, bus lay-by, bus shelters, road side drains and miscellaneous road equipment.

In his address, the Prime Minister stated that the new road is part of Government's endeavours to improve infrastructure and amenities so that the pilgrimage to Ganga Talao takes place in the best and safest possible conditions. "Similar projects that will alleviate the heavy traffic during the Maha Shivaratree pilgrimage include the construction of a five-metre wide link road over 1.1 km between La Brasserie and La Marie, and the provision of a 2- arpent parking space," added Mr Jugnauth. He appealed to pilgrims to maintain discipline and follow safety instructions in their journey to the sacred lake.

The transformation of Mauritius into a modern nation through major infrastructure projects was highlighted by the Prime Minister. He underlined the imperative to enhance the road network with a view to responding not only to current population needs but also catering for future development. Mr Jugnauth recalled that the first phase of La Vigie-La Brasserie-Beau Songes Link Road project, which will provide a direct connection between the Southern and Western regions of the country, has already started.

The Prime Minister also spoke of the actions taken and arrangements made following the passage of Cyclone Berguitta and the recent torrential rains that have severely impacted several areas across Mauritius. He took pride the multiculturalism of the Mauritian society and greeted the population for the resilience shown in facing the difficulties and coping with the dire situation.

However, Mr Jugnauth condemned those who dump their waste and discard their trash, litters or debris in the open, thereby clogging drains and watercourses. He moreover criticised the people who do not respect the building permits' guidelines and erect structures that obstruct drains and free passage of water. The Prime Minister appealed to all citizens to adopt more responsible behaviour, and underlined the importance of increasing awareness and concern with regard to the protection and preservation of the environment.

Project within time and budget

For his part, the Minister of Public Infrastructure was satisfied that the third lane project to Grand Bassin was within time, with no costs overrun and of good quality. He pointed out that the objective of the project is to ensure a safe, more serene and contemplative pilgrimage through a greater level of traffic fluidity for the 200,000 vehicles and by facilitating the 450,000 pilgrims' ease of movement.

According to Mr Bodha, the vision of Government to modernise Mauritius is well underway with the implementation of various infrastructure projects. He said that several bypasses are in the pipeline for regions such as Bois Cheri, Chemin Grenier and Souillac.