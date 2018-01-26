22 January 2018

Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Companies Act Set to Be Revamped Within 100 Days - Ziyambi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wongai Zhangazha

Government is in the process of revamping the Companies, Deeds and Intellectual Property Department as well as amending the "opaque" Companies Act so as to stimulate local and foreign investment and improve the ease of doing business.

In an interview this week, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said as part of his ministry's 100-day plan, the Deeds department will be revamped at a cost of US$78 000. The need to correctly capture and verify information on mortgage bonds and other encumbrances on title is one of the priorities.

"There is also need to capture statutory updates for registered companies. Except for name searches, all processes are manual," Ziyambi's 100-day action plan reads.

Ziyambi said it is important to enable online deeds search and to update the companies' database. The purpose of these targets, according to Ziyambi, is to stimulate local and foreign investment due to efficient access to information.

"(The) public can access services from anywhere in the world; reduced costs of maintaining the deeds and company collection through efficient collection systems and blockage of current leakages; reducing corruption by limiting personal interaction and physical conduct between clients and officers," the work plan states. Ziyambi is also looking at amending "an outdated and opaque Companies Act", which he describes as not reflective of post-independence business ideals. The amendment of the Companies Act has been on the cards for a long time and has been stifled by lack of funding.

Moreover, Ziyambi said the formation and registration of companies was complex, adding there is poor corporate governance in companies. To address corporate governance issues, Ziyambi said, the Attorney-General's Office would draft a Bill after which a stakeholders' workshop would be held before the Bill is tabled in parliament.

He said the purpose of the Companies and Other Business Entities Bill was to help protect shareholders and investors, in particular minority shareholders; as well as improved ease of doing business through simplified, decentralised and quick company formation and registration.

In the past, the public has complained that it takes too long to register a property.

There has also been suspected corruption and alleged mismanagement at the Deeds Office that has seen fake title deeds flooding the property market.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Meets IMF, World Bank Chiefs

President Mnangagwa yesterday held high-level meetings with top officials from the world's top multilateral financial… Read more »

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Copyright © 2018 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.