25 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Water and Sanitation Engages Mpumalanga Stakeholders On National Water and Sanitation Master Plan, 29 Jan

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) will be engaging water sector stakeholders in the Mpumalanga Province on Monday, 29 January 2018 at the Mpumalanga Provincial Disaster Management Centre in Mbombela at 10h00.

As the sector leader and custodian of water resources, the department is in the process of developing an inclusive and holistic National Water and Sanitation Master Plan for the country. As part of finalising an inclusive master plan, the department is engaging key stakeholders for their inputs and comments.

The water sector is crucial in the development of an inclusive and holistic master plan for the country, therefore the engagement to solicit their inputs and comments to ensure that the final master plan meets and addresses the critical needs of the country.

The objectives of the engagement workshop are mainly to present the progress report on the key National Water and Sanitation Master Plan, and also to facilitate stakeholder inputs and comments on the draft document.

Lastly, the session is meant to mobilise and confirm stakeholder commitment for the finalization and implementation of the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation

South Africa

