South Africa: ANC Welcomes Judicial Commission of Enquiry Into State Capture As Well As Gazetted Terms of Reference

The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the establishment of the judicial commission of enquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector as announced by the President of the Republic of South Africa, Comrade Jacob Zuma, earlier this month. Today, the terms of reference were gazetted, thus ensuring that the Commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Zondo, is able to commence with its work without delay.

In May 2017, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ANC, in one of a series of oft-repeated calls for this enquiry to be established, had said, "The NEC accepted the proposal that was tabled in the Political Report for the establishment of a Judicial Commission of Enquiry into allegations of state capture without delay. The terms of reference of such Commission of Enquiry must be broad enough to uncover the influence of business on the state. The NEC expressed its desire to see all processes of reviewing the Public Protector's State of Capture report accelerated so that they are not an obstacle to the speedy establishment of the Judicial Commission into State Capture."

We thus believe that the Judicial Commission of Enquiry broadly meets the aspirations and desires of the ANC. We therefore call upon the Commission to leave no stone unturned to speedily investigate and report to the nation of its findings.

