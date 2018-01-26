South Africa: Satawu Kicks Off Wage Negotiations in Passenger Bus Sector

press release

South African Transport and Allied Workers' Union (SATAWU) along with four other unions in the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBAC) started wage negotiations this week.

SATAWU, Transport and Allied Workers Union of SA (TAWUSA), Transport and Omnibus Workers' Union (TOWU), National Union of Metalworkers of SA (NUMSA), Tirisano Transport Workers Union (TASWU) met with employer associations Commuter Bus Employers Organisation (COBEO) and SA Bus Employers Association (SABEA) at the Bargaining Council for the first phase of wage talks from 22 January to today.

Unions are demanding 20% across the board increase with a basic minimum wage of R10 000 per month for the year 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019. Other demands include the establishment of an industry medical aid with employers contributing 70%; housing allowance to the tune of R1 500 plus a 40-hour week instead of the current 45 hours to afford workers more time with family and to prevent driver fatigue which is a major contributor in road accidents.

Labour also seeks to insource all job titles appearing in the SARPBAC multiple collective agreement such as cleaners.

Following last year's national bus strike, unions are anticipating an open and fair bargaining process that will culminate in improved workers benefits and better industry terms and conditions of work.